CCOE meeting discusses circular debt

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Power Division presented the latest circular debt situation and the projections. The CCoE was told that the circular debt management plan was being implemented to minimize the circular debt buildup.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy discussed the proposal made by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding the Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System. The CCOE directed the Power Division and M/o IT& Telecommunications to hold further deliberations on the proposed design and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

The Petroleum Division proposed setting up the committee for streamlining the process for industrial gas connections in Balochistan province.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razak Dawood Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, and officials from various divisions.