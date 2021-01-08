FPCCI will continue playing key role in highlighting Kashmir issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Innocent and resilient Kashmiri brethren have spent 520 days under lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
FPCCI will continue playing a key role in bringing the Kashmir issue to international fora with the help of global business fraternity, Raja Muhammad Anwar, vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said.