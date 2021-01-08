‘Housing colony to be built on agri land in Faisalabad’

LAHORE:Punjab Housing and Urban Development department has forwarded its recommendations regarding change in use of 3076 kanal of land in Faisalabad for setting up residential scheme for the government employees.

A meeting was held in this regard headed by Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mahmood-ur-Rahseed. Special Secretary Housing Ahmad Mustajab Karamat, MD Punjab Govt Servant Housing Foundation Naheed Gul Baloch, Secretary Colonies, CEO Urban Unit, General Secretary Punjab Task Force Atif Yaqoob and other concerned authorities were also present on this occasion. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed while addressing the meeting said that under Punjab Govt Servant Housing Foundation, a residential colony will be established on 3076 kanal land in Faisalabad for 4000 government employees. He said that recommendations were finalized with the consultation of concerned departments for the change in use of land from agriculture to residential purpose.