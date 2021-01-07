Pervaiz Elahi for focusing on people, national issues

LAHORE: Minister for Environment Protection Bao Rizwan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday and presented a performance report about his ministry.

Expressing satisfaction over the department’s performance and issuing more directions for improvement, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Immediate steps should be taken for betterment of environment.

This is no time to pull down or form governments but to focus on people and national issues. Democracy and parliament vehicle should keep running. Solution to people’s problems on priority is very essential to enhance prestige of political forces and putting the country on path of progress.”

Solving people’s problems is the objective of our politics. Whenever we got the opportunity we worked for people’s service, even now our party is in the forefront in service of people, he added.

Presenting his department’s performance report, Minister for Environment Protection Bao Rizwan said the World Bank for the first time in the history impressed by the department performance has issued funds for the projects in advance.

Implementation has started on all our agreements with the World Bank. Every citizen can benefit from online facility from the department. NOCs for big and small industries have been issued, the minister said.

He said for improving the environment implementation of zigzag technology has been started, on which 55pc in Lahore, 90pc in Punjab and overall 95 pc implementation has been done.

Punjab Battery Rules 2020, Punjab Hazardous Substance Rules 2020 and Review of Regulation summary has been sent to the chief minister for approval. Consultation is in progress with the CM for approval of the guidelines for Environment Protection Administrator Penalty and Registration for Consultation, he added.