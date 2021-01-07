PTI leader discusses water crisis with KWSB MD

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Khurram Sherzaman on Wednesday called on Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director (MD) Asadullah Khan at his office on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing water crisis, the faulty sewerage system and other issues facing the city.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the PTI leader said that despite being a coastal city, Karachi and its residents were longing for a drop of water. “Water is being supplied to 70 per cent of the city’s population by private tankers, not the KWSB,” he said.