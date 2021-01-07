close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
January 7, 2021

PTI leader discusses water crisis with KWSB MD

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent  
January 7, 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president and Sindh Assembly member Khurram Sherzaman on Wednesday called on Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director (MD) Asadullah Khan at his office on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing water crisis, the faulty sewerage system and other issues facing the city.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the PTI leader said that despite being a coastal city, Karachi and its residents were longing for a drop of water. “Water is being supplied to 70 per cent of the city’s population by private tankers, not the KWSB,” he said.

Latest News

More From Karachi