PDM clueless about its strategy: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar has announced that mass marriages of 15 deserving Sikh couples will be arranged and an artificial forest near Head Baloki will be named after Baba Guru Nanak.

He was talking to the media on birthday of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, here on Tuesday.

The governor distributed ration among 500 deserving minority families and said 2pc quota for employment of minorities in Higher Education Department would also be implemented.

Narendra Modi is the killer of minorities and Kashmiris living in India. The UN should declare India and Narendra Modi terrorists, Sarwar said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign before January 31 but he will complete his constitutional term as the prime minister.

There are as many narratives as there are parties in PDM.

I am certain that the general elections in Pakistan will be held on time. Since the formation of the opposition alliance PDM, none of its promise or claim has been fulfilled, so there is no doubt that the PDM is clueless about its strategy, the governor said.

He said minorities in Pakistan enjoy religious freedom. Minority MNA Shaneela Ruth and MPA Mahindra Pal Singh said, “We are proud that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is ensuring the provision of all basic facilities to the minorities and stand-ing by the deserving families during the corona crisis.