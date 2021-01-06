close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

PBF to hold National Boxing Championship next month in Lahore

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is set to hold the 38th National Boxing Championship near the end of next month in Lahore.

The event will be conducted according to AIBA rules. Men will compete in all the ten weight categories, while the bouts for women contenders will take place in light flyweight, flyweight, featherweight, welterweight and middleweight categories.

Latest News

More From Sports