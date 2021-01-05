Geo TV was number one in 2020

KARACHI: The year 2020 was a lucky year for Geo TV and in these 365 days, Geo TV beat all the entertainment channels and gained the most popularity and got the highest ratings, retained the number one position.

According to the information, Pak Urban had GPRS 64151 in 24 hours while New Pak Urban in 24 hours had GRPS 59836 which was much higher than other two rival channels.

Similarly, GPRS 34943 was recorded in prime time in Pak Urban (from 7 pm to 11 pm) and 32607 prime time GPRS was found in New Pak Urban which is definitely a record of 2020.

Geo TV dramas exceeded the likes and expectations of the viewers and people gave them a certificate of their liking. It is a matter of pride that Pakistan's number one entertainment channel has dominated not only the rating charts but also the social media among its rival channels.

Even now, various dramas of Geo are gaining millions of hits on social media. Seventh Sky Entertainment's serials presented by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi became very popular in 2020 as well.

Geo TV maintained its popularity last year as well, capturing the attention of viewers around the world by presenting the best dramas with unique stories since the beginning of the year. These stories are about family traditions, social issues, laughter, jokes, laughter, excitement, emotions, fear, feelings, seriousness, humor, romance, revenge, love, hate, mourning, curiosity, infidelity, greed, relationships. Power, rebellion against customs, incidents of sexual harassment and other important topics were popular among the people. Due to the huge fan base of viewers, Geo TV is still the brightest star in the galaxy of entertainment industry and assures the people that they will always have unique programs on their faces to bring happiness and smiles Will continue to scatter.