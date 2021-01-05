Naqvi slams Machh massacre

SUKKUR: Religious scholar Maulana Syed Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi has strongly condemned the horrific incident of terrorism in Balochistan targeting the Hazara community miners. Naqvi said the Hazara community was being subjected to constant oppression and abuse. The people want to know why reports on terrorist incidents and the convicted are not publicised. Terming it the handiwork of foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country, Naqvi asked the country’s leadership to expose the inimical agents. Advocating tolerance and patience, Naqvi said that only by following the teachings of Ahl-e-Bait, the Muslims can overcome and defuse conspiracies against the country and the larger global Muslim community.