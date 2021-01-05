Killing of 11 miners in Machh, 22-year boy in capital: PPP demands PM, interior minister to resign

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid should resign over the killing of a student in Islamabad.

“The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan should take the notice of killing of a young student in Islamabad and killing of 11 miners in Machh,” said Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah, while addressing a joint press conference with Palwasha Khan and Naz Baloch here on Monday.

She said that with the appointment of Sheikh Rashid as interior minister a new wave of terror had arrived in Pakistan. “A young student was killed by the very people who were supposed to protect his life and property,” she said, adding that unfortunate incident in Machh, in which eleven miners were killed by terrorists on sectarian grounds, had rattled the nation.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the establishment should not interfere in politics and every institution should work within its domain according to the Constitution. “The selected government of Imran Khan creating havoc in the country and the PTI allies are abandoning the government because no one wants to be traveling in a sinking ship,” she said. She said all the members of assemblies of the PPP had submitted their resignations to the party leadership and they would be used at the appropriate time. “The resignations are like a nuclear weapon and will be used at the end,” she said.

Dr. Nafisa Shah said that this anti-people government increased the petroleum prices on the New Year. “Every month, the electricity and gas bills are being increased on the directives of IMF,” she said.

She said Prime minister Imran Khan was the only person in all of Pakistan, whose palace in Banigala was regularised, whereas the houses of poor people have been razed to the ground. She said National Assembly Speaker acting like the worker of the PTI instead of custodian.

Deputy Information Secretary of PPP Palwasha Khan strongly condemned the killing of innocent student in Islamabad and said that the interior minister does nothing besides issuing political statements against the opposition.

She said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi does not know that every month, 20,000 people are being sent back to Pakistan from abroad. “This government has alienated Pakistan in the global community,” she said.

She said when the young man in Islamabad was killed then interior minister was busy in making political statements.

She said a bureaucrat has committed suicide due to fear of the NAB in Islamabad. Plawasha Khan claimed that to return the debt of Saudi Arab, a new loan at 14 percent markup was taken from China. PPP’s MNA Naz Baloch said that even the white collar professionals are facing economic constraints in this government.

On one the hand, she said the government is using NAB as a tool of victimisation whereas on the other, the government is protecting sugar, flour, medicine and fuel thieves.