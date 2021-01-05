Man found murdered 15 months after abduction

The body of a man was found 15 months after his abduction in the Northern Bypass area on Monday.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police said 32-year-old Luqman Khan, son of Toor Khan, had been kidnapped in Orangi Town on September 19, 2019. They said he had been tortured to death.

The kidnapping case had been registered at the Pirabad Police Station and the Anti-Violent Crime Cell of the Karachi police was investigating.