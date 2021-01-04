Sindh’s death toll surpasses 3,600 as 17 more die from Covid-19

Seventeen more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 961 positive cases have surfaced in Sindh.

As many as 11,473 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

The emergence of new 961 positive cases from 11,473 samples meant 8.4 per cent detection rate.

Moreover, with the new 17 deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths from the viral disease has reached 3,611, constituting 1.7 per cent death rate in the province.

In total, 2,397,783 tests have been conducted against which 218,597 cases have been detected in Sindh. However, 197,430 (or 90.3 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 753 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 17,556 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 16,756 are in home isolation, 12 are at isolation centres and 788 are admitted to hospitals. The condition of 704 patients is stated to be critical, including 74 who are on ventilators.

Of the new 961 positive cases, 791 are from Karachi: including 256 from District South, 251 from District East, 94 from District Korangi, 92 from District Central, and 49 each from District Malir and District West.

Hyderabad has reported 25 new cases, Kamber 15, Larkana 14, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirbad 12 each, Khairpur and Sajawal 11 each, Thatta seven, Jamshoro six, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas five each, Badin and Jacobabad four each, Matiyari and Sukkur three each, Tando Allayar, Nausheroferoz and Sangrh two each and Kashmor one.