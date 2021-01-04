close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
AFP
January 4, 2021

Three executed in Iran

World

AFP
January 4, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary hanged two men on Sunday for "terrorist acts" and another for murder and armed robbery, the body’s official Mizan Online news agency said.

The three were executed early on Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Two were named as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, arrested in April 2014 after being found with "a large amount of explosives" and weapons.

The pair were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with the Jihadist Jaish al-Adl ("Army of Justice") group, Mizan said.

