Banned outfit leader arrested

LAHORE CTD Punjab carried out an intelligence based operation and arrested a leader of a proscribed organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, on charges of terrorism financing.

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi used to collect funds for terrorism financing by running a dispensary. A case against Zaki has been registered in Police Station CTD Lahore. As per spokesman for CTD Punjab, Zakiur Rehman will be tried in Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore.