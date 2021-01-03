Banned outfit leader arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE CTD Punjab carried out an intelligence based operation and arrested a leader of a proscribed organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, on charges of terrorism financing.
Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi used to collect funds for terrorism financing by running a dispensary. A case against Zaki has been registered in Police Station CTD Lahore. As per spokesman for CTD Punjab, Zakiur Rehman will be tried in Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore.