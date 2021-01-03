close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

Banned outfit leader arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2021

LAHORE CTD Punjab carried out an intelligence based operation and arrested a leader of a proscribed organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, on charges of terrorism financing.

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi used to collect funds for terrorism financing by running a dispensary. A case against Zaki has been registered in Police Station CTD Lahore. As per spokesman for CTD Punjab, Zakiur Rehman will be tried in Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore.

