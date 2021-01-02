Murad Raas opens Integrated Education Dashboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas inaugurated the Integrated Education Dashboard here on Friday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the initiative was aimed at improving the monitoring system to make the affairs of the institution more transparent and comprehensive. The minister further said that the establishment of the dashboard would help all CEOs Education to make decisions in the relevant districts besides strengthening monitoring system across the province.