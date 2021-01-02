A poor excuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘Transition times’ (Dec 30) by Atta-Ur-Rahman. That a presidential system should replace the present parliamentary system is only an excuse to explain our failures in multiple fields. We have had a presidential system for a greater part of our history. It is time we followed the constitution, which is based on a parliamentary system and has been approved by all the four provinces, in letter and spirit. Tinkering with democracy by installing an all-powerful president is not a cure for the country’s problems but is likely to be the cause of the inevitable ruin of this country.
Asif Ayub
Virginia, USA