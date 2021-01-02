A poor excuse

This refers to the article ‘Transition times’ (Dec 30) by Atta-Ur-Rahman. That a presidential system should replace the present parliamentary system is only an excuse to explain our failures in multiple fields. We have had a presidential system for a greater part of our history. It is time we followed the constitution, which is based on a parliamentary system and has been approved by all the four provinces, in letter and spirit. Tinkering with democracy by installing an all-powerful president is not a cure for the country’s problems but is likely to be the cause of the inevitable ruin of this country.

Asif Ayub

Virginia, USA