KP govt to build standard hospital in Dadar

MANSEHRA: The Federal Parliamentary Secretary Member National Assembly Salah Mohammad Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to build an international standard hospital in the Dadar area here to provide the quality healthcare facilities to patients from across the Hazara division.

“The work on this state-of-the-art hospital would shortly be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the Rs2 billion initial funds,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker said that approval and other formalities were completed in a meeting chaired by the chief minister in Peshawar last week.

“The provincial government has sanctioned three other hospitals for Peshawar, Karak and Chakdarra but the tendering process on the hospital being built in Dadar would be launched next week as the government possesses a 560 kanals piece of land for the facility,” he added.