Business community felicitates BMP-PBG over winning FPCCI-2021 polls

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) - Pakistan Progressive Group (PBG) alliance has won the elections of FPCCI 2021 with a thumping majority.

The business community of the country have congratulated Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo (president), Khwaja Shahzeb Akram (senior vice president) and Muhammad Ather Sultan Chawla, Hanif Lakhany, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Zahid Shah, Farzana Ahmed and Nasir Khan (vice presidents), who have already been elected un-opposed.

Sheikh Humayun Sayeed, former vice president FPCCI, has congratulated Tariq Sayeed, founder & patron-in-chief BMP, and Mian Anjum Nisar, chairman BMP, former president FPCCI, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, secretary general BMP, and vice president SAARC CCI and all the prominent business leaders of Pakistan.

He thanked the business community of Pakistan for imposing confidence in the BMP, which has proven its performance under difficult economic situation created by COVID-19 pandemic and hoped the in the 2021, the private sector of the country would be able to strengthen the national economy.