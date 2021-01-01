Protest against police action

SUKKUR: Activists of nationalists parties, lawyers, members of the civil society on Thursday took out rallies in Sukkur, Hala, Kandiaro, Khairpur and other towns to protest against the Obaro Police for arresting activists of the Sindh Sabha.

The Ghotki police had stopped a rally of Sindh Sabha protesting for release of their ‘alleged missing persons’ from heading towards Punjab. Talking to media, Dr. Nazeer Khokhar, Vice President Sindh Sabha, accused Obaro Police of attacking their sit-in at Ghotki where they were demanding release of the missing workers. He accused the police of arresting and manhandling party activists. Taking action over the complaint, SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail assigned ASP Mirpur Jahandad Akram to investigate the issue and submit a report within 24 hours.