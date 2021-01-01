PMA terms 2020 an unfortunate year

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) considers 2020 as an unfortunate year not only for Pakistan but for the whole world due to pandemic of COVID-19.

Pakistan went through so many political and economic problems along with increasing number of health issues which have raised the burden of diseases more. “PMA has always offered recommendations and places a charter of demands for the government to implement to improve the healthcare system in Pakistan,” said Dr. S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), in a statement on Thursday. Since the end of 2019 Pakistan and the whole world has been facing the COVID–19 pandemic. The pandemic reached Pakistan in February 2020 and the first case of

COVID-19 was detected on 26th February 2020. Overall, 83,178,070 human beings have so far been affected worldwide and the death toll of COVID-19 has reached to 1,814,649 which is increasing day by day.

Now along with many other countries of the world Pakistan has been facing the second wave of COVID–19. Presently the Coronavirus has mutated into the 3rd variety which was initially detected in South Africa and has reached fifteen counties of the world so far. The 3rd Variety is 60% more contagious and 70% more transmissible. Now till today the tally of the total confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached to 479,715 and the death toll is 10,105.

PMA was the first to sniff out the difficulties Pakistan is going to face due to the spread of pandemic in coming days. PMA through a press release on 22-01-2020 asked the government to take up some urgent steps to avoid spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

PMA also suggested installing scanners at all air ports, sea ports and at all border entries to check the suspected cases of coronavirus besides issuing preventive measures for public.

The increasing burden of disease of the second wave in the community is proving to be more fatal for doctors. Till now 154 doctors have lost their lives due to COVID–19 in Pakistan. During the second wave which started from Nov, 45 doctors have lost their lives (Punjab-16, Sindh-14, KPK-13, AJK-02). The situation is very alarming.

PMA demanded of the government to take effective measures including the deliverance of Shuhda Package for the welfare of families of the deceased doctors.