EFU Life wins award

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Ltd’s annual report 2019, “The Art of Evolution” has been ranked second in the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award 2019 in the insurance category, including life, non-life, and takaful companies, a statement said on Thursday.

This is the eighth consecutive year, the company has been recognised in the BCR awards for the best-presented accounts, with the focus on transparency, accountability, and governance, it added. The ranking is declared by a joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), it said. EFU Life’s annual report 2019 can be accessed on the company’s website, www.efulife.com under “Investor Relations”.