Chitral traders seek action against Assistant Commissioner

CHITRAL: Traders here on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to order an inquiry against the assistant commissioner for harassing shopkeepers through the imposition of heavy fines.

Speaking at a press conference here, Shabbir Ahmad, Kifayatullah, Siraj Ahmad and others said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saqlain Saleem was imposing heavy fines on the traders without any justification.

They asked the chief secretary to transfer the official out of Chitral or else they would stage protests against him.

The representatives of the traders said that the coronavirus pandemic had already affected the business community and they could not afford to pay the heavy fines. They alleged that the bodyguards of the assistant commissioner also misbehaved with the traders and harassed them.