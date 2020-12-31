close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Killer arrested

Peshawar

 
December 31, 2020

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a suspect for killing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police on Daura Road, near Kohat Road, a few days back.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman told reporters that police and Counter-Terrorism Department jointly worked out the case of the target-killing of ASI Ghani Subhan.

