Residents thanked for solution to problems of area

Islamabad: The residents of village Jana Teli and Khana Dak have thanked the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan for taking interest in solution of basic problems of the area.

They thanked Sohan Chairman Malik Aamir, General Secretary PTI Islamabad Malik Safdar and Mudassar Abbasi for taking interest in laying gas pipelines in these areas.

Malik Afzal expressed the hope that the government would also undertake projects of cementing streets and improving sewerage system.