Two truck drivers killed by muggers

Islamabad : Two truck drivers were killed in two different incidents of mugging at IJP Road in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony last night, police sources said.

In an incident of robbery, Zulfiqar Ali, son of Jamal Din, resident of District Naushehra, lodged a complaint with the Sabzi Mandi police station that he and his brother Raz Ali were running a heavy container, while taking rest on their way at IJP Road they slept down after locking the truck form inside. Meanwhile, two bike-riders knocked at the window and asked them to open the door. But his brother who was on the driving seat, drove the truck to avoid any untoward incident but the muggers opened firing at them, resulting, a bullet hit the head of Raz Ali who died on the spot.

In another incident, in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony, Awwal Said, son of Sahib Rehman, lodged a complaint with the police saying that he was his brother Shafi Gul last night, who was driving a truck, when two bike-riders intercepted them and signaled to stop, but his brother kept driving the truck, consequently, they shot fires from the front and targeted Shafi Gull. He said that Shafi fell down on the side and the truck collided with a wall. He shifted the injured driver but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police high-ups reached the scene and cordoned off the area but could not trace the killers. SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Shaikh, however, said when contacted that they bandits would be hunt down within 48 hours. He said that the suspects have been marked and teams have been dispatched to arrest them.