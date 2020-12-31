close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Soneri Bank maintains A+ rating

Business

 
December 31, 2020

KARACHI: Soneri Bank has been able to maintain the rating of A+ (Single A Plus) for its unsecured, subordinated and listed term finance certificates (2nd issue) of Rs3,000 million, a statement said on Wednesday.

This rating has been accredited by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd (PACRA) on December 18, it added.

The rating is in recognition of the bank’s ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry, while strengthening its overall risk profile.

Soneri Bank continues to serve its customers through a network of over 300 branches and ATMs across the country, it added.

