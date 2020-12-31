close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

Shaheen passes concussion test

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was struck on the helmet by a rising delivery from Neil Wagner on the last day of the first Test against New Zealand, has been declared fit after passing a concussion test.

Dr Sohail Ahmed, who is accompanying the team in New Zealand, conducted a concussion test on the bowler. However, Shaheen would remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad has reached Christchurch for the second Test starting from January 3. Team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis, however, has left for Pakistan to join his family.

Latest News

More From Sports