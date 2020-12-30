PIA, NADRA sign deal

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday at the PIA office, a statement said.

The deal will paving the way for PIA to acquire online verification services, business process automation, and payment gateway services, considered as core specialties of NADRA, it added. Prior understandings were developed between the two teams that worked very hard to bring two national organisations together for the benefit and convenience of PIA customers.

The MoU was signed by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and NADRA Chairman Usman Mobeen, it said.

Air Marshal Malik highlighted that the national flag carrier is open and reaching out to partners in both government and the corporate sector, for forming partnerships and exploring synergies. He commended the launch of various digital services by NADRA and also acknowledged NADRA’s support for PIA’s repatriation flights to the US, during the COVID period this year.

He appreciated the way the project was executed by NADRA on short notice by developing customised payment portals, resulting in smooth operations.

PIA believes that with the help of NADRA’s services, PIA will not only bring transparency in its internal processes, but will also be able to add further convenient services to its regular customers and travel agents, it said.

Mobeen also appreciated the vision of the PIA CEO and reiterated his organisation’s support by helping the national airline to adopt technology for bringing efficiency and automation. The NADRA chairman said the authority has been partnering with the leading organisations of the country in promoting digital culture in Pakistan and bringing modern services for Pakistani citizens.