21 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 21 corona patients died and 482 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 3,921 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 136,147 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,859 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,398,964 in the province.

After 3,921 fatalities and recovery of a total of 122,280 patients, including 291 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 9,946 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different hospitals.