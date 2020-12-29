Lecturer exams: PPSC chief rejects allegations amid protests

LAHORE: Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lt Gen (Retd) Maqsood Ahmad in a press conference here on Monday rejected the allegations levelled by the protesting candidates over the credibility of transparency and exams conducted by the Commission.

Terming the allegations baseless, Maqsood Ahmad said the Commission was an independent and constitutional body. Neither he nor any other member of the PPSC was under any sort of pressure and the Commission was ready to present itself for accountability, he added.

The Chairman further said that allegations about the paper leak were totally baseless and the Secretary PPSC had no role in the recruitment process. “The PPSC was a trusted institution and keeping the trust of the people.” He claimed that the overall pass percentage in different tests conducted by the PPSC was quite low.

Meanwhile, dozens of candidates once again protested outside the PPSC office over alleged absence of transparency and fair play in the conduct of the exams. Carrying placards inscribed with words against the PPSC, they chanted slogans against the management and demanded resignations of Chairman and Secretary over the alleged absence of merit and transparency. The protesting candidates also demanded an independent probe into the issue.