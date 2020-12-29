PML-N flays govt’s advisers

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the government has left its sinking ship on the shoulders of its spokespersons.

In a statement here on Monday, she said the duty of PM’s advisers was only to count the participants in the PDM public meetings. Azma Bukhari said that the government spokespersons were getting heavy salaries for doing cheep propaganda. “Claimants of providing free bread to nation are holding meetings day and night to plan new conspiracies,” she alleged. She said the incompetent rulers were still putting blame of their incompetence on Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but the nation had seen their real faces.