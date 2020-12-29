close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 29, 2020

‘Fateha khawani’

Islamabad

 
December 29, 2020

Islamabad:A condolence meeting was held to offer ‘Fateha’ for departed soul of Maroof Afzal, former Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, at committee room of Ministry of IT on Monday, says a press release.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, heads of attached departments and all officers of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication were present.The participants offered ‘Fateha’ and conveyed their sincere sympathies to bereaved family. They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to his entire family to bear irreparable loss with patience.

Latest News

More From Islamabad