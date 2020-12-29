‘Fateha khawani’

Islamabad:A condolence meeting was held to offer ‘Fateha’ for departed soul of Maroof Afzal, former Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, at committee room of Ministry of IT on Monday, says a press release.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, heads of attached departments and all officers of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication were present.The participants offered ‘Fateha’ and conveyed their sincere sympathies to bereaved family. They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to his entire family to bear irreparable loss with patience.