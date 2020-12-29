Bookme.pk, Telenor to collaborate

KARACHI: Bookme.pk, one of Pakistan’s most widely used platforms for booking tickets online, has partnered with Telenor Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Through this partnership, over 46 million users of Telenor Pakistan will be able to recharge their mobile balance and buy packages and bundles through the Bookme.pk app/website, it added.

Telenor Pakistan and Bookme.pk are nurturing cross industry partnerships to further strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem. This collaboration enhances customer experience through smooth and seamless transactions.

“We’re continuously exploring new channels to facilitate our customers and this partnership is a testament to that commitment,” said Umair Mohsin, chief marketing officer of Telenor Pakistan.