Banks to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday directed the banks to observe extended working hours on December 31, 2020, to facilitate taxpayers in the payments of duty and taxes, a statement said.
Field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pm on December 31, 2020 (Thursday), for which purpose the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies has arranged special clearing on the same day at 6:00pm.
All banks are; therefore, advised to keep their designated branches open on December 31, 2020 (Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.