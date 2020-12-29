close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Bookme.pk, Telenor to collaborate

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

KARACHI: Bookme.pk, one of Pakistan’s most widely used platforms for booking tickets online, has partnered with Telenor Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Through this partnership, over 46 million users of Telenor Pakistan will be able to recharge their mobile balance and buy packages and bundles through the Bookme.pk app/website, it added.

Telenor Pakistan and Bookme.pk are nurturing cross industry partnerships to further strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem. This collaboration enhances customer experience through smooth and seamless transactions.

“We’re continuously exploring new channels to facilitate our customers and this partnership is a testament to that commitment,” said Umair Mohsin, chief marketing officer of Telenor Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Business