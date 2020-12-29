close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 29, 2020

Pakistan baseball officials invited by Iran

Sports

Our Correspondent Â 
December 29, 2020

LAHORE: The Iranian officials have invited Pakistan Federation Baseball officials to visit Iran for the promotion of the sport there.

Representatives of associations of other countries have also been invited for the development and promotion of baseball in Iran. PFB secretary general Mazhar Ahmad said that PFB president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has received an invitation to visit Iran with a delegation. Iran Baseball Federation wants to hold the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup in Iran. In this regard, they have invited Fakhar, who is also the Member at Large of Baseball Federation of Asia, to inspect baseball grounds in Iran.

Amaid Ali Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB, will also visit Iran with Fakhar. Iran wants Pakistan's baseball team to visit Iran and also hold a combined coaching camp there to improve Iran's game and rankings.

Mazhar said Fakhar would persuade the neighboring countries to participate in the Pakistan Baseball League to be held after Covid-19 is overcome.

