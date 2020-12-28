Mortar shells, fuses recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and Bomb Disposal Unit on Sunday foiled a terror bid and recovered fuses and mortar shells from a vehicle parked at Band Maken point on Indus River in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

The police and BDU personnel rushed to the Band Maken area and checked the parked vehicle for suspicious items.

During the checking, the personnel recovered used inject fuses, warheads, RPG mortar shells and their fuses that were concealed in the vehicle loaded with stones.

The BDU officials said some of the shells were live and could be used for terror activities but the timely action saved the area from destruction. The BDU defused the shells and other explosives.