Woman paralysed after wrong C-section dies in Jhang

JHANG: A woman who was completely paralysed after a wrong C-section conducted by a lady doctor two years ago died here on Sunday.

Reportedly, the deceased was waiting for justice from the Punjab Health authorities for the last two years. According to the inquiry report of the district health officer (No1512/E), Farhat Bibi of Al-Noor Colony was shifted to a private hospital for delivery. However, no qualified surgeon or doctor was available for the support of lady doctor/owner of the hospital during surgical procedure of the woman. As a result of alleged mismanaged surgical procedure, the woman delivered a baby girl but was paralysed completely. Later, she was shifted to the DHQ Hospital but she was further referred to some hospital due to her critical condition.

The husband of the woman was a labourer and her father a salesman in a shop; they were not in a position to afford expenditures of any expensive private hospital, they shifted the paralysed woman to her home.

Riaz Ahmed, father of the deceased woman, while talking to reporters, said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission experts visited her house and surprised to see the condition of the paralysed woman.

The deceased’s father said that after a long costly treatment her daughter died and was buried today (Sunday) without getting relief and justice. Meanwhile, the Health CEO verified the inquiry report through a panel of a senior doctors of the DHQ Hospital and forwarded it to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for appropriate action against the private hospital owner and lady doctor in February last year.