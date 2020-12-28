Islamabad is witnessing a surge in street crimes including mobile phone and purse snatching. These robberies are happening in broad daylight. In the past, the capital city was free from such crimes and had never witnessed this alarming situation. Slowly, the capital city is facing the Karachi-like situation where street crimes have never been under control and the people live in a constant state of fear.

The current government should analyse the root causes of this fearful situation. The obvious reasons for an increase in street crimes appear to be hunger, unemployment and rising inflation in the country. This alarming situation calls for concrete and prompt measures by the relevant authorities to provide a fearless and safe environment to citizens.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad