Two passersby killed in Buner firing

DAGGAR: Two passersby were killed during firing being traded by rival parties in Sher Ali Badal area in the Buner district on Saturday.

The police said that two rival parties identified as Subhan and Abdul Samad groups, who were stated to be cousins, had a dispute over a piece of land in Sher Ali Jeo area in the limits of Gulbandai Police Station.

They said the rival parties came across in the area and started firing on each other.

As a result, two passersby named Farman and Wajid were hit by bullets and killed on the spot. The police rushed to the area and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.