Robbers open fire on showing resistance, kill child

Rawalpindi : A child was killed by the firing of alleged robbers after showing resistance by the security guards in a private housing society.

A Police spokesman informed that the unidentified gunmen went to an under-construction building, on seeing unknown the guards present there attempted to stop them.

On this, the robbers’ started indiscriminate firing; as a result a child was shot dead inside a nearby house while the culprits managed to escape from the scene.

After receiving information, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood, SP Saddar and SHO Rawat along with their personnel reached the spot and started investigation.

On the occasion, CPO said they cannot escape from the clutches of the law, the accused will be arrested soon and brought to justice, he added.

Meanwhile, Police have cordoned off the area while a search operation was also being conducted in society and its suburbs to find the culprits.