JUI-F expels four ‘rebels’

By News desk

LAHORE/DI KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Friday expelled its senior party leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and others after he called Fazlur Rehman "selected".

Following a meeting of the JUI-F, Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk were expelled from the party, sources said, says media reports. The decision was unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, the sources added.

The party's working committee unanimously decided on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

The party's central executive affirmed the decision. Sources said the decision was open to reversal if the 'rebels' apologisd.

The development came after Maulana Sherani said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been set up for "personal gains," adding that Fazlur Rehman himself was "selected" and he had no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected to become premier instead of being elected. Shedding light on the PDM's plan to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, Sherani said the 11-party alliance will not be able to do that. "I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Maulana Sherani said. He said the JUI was not anyone's "hereditary or personal property," adding that those who believed that were delusional. "I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," he said. Speaking about JUI-Fazl's former party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was removed from his position by the party last month over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sherani had said Ahmed "is an old and wise companion."

Shuja-ul-Mulk Friday said Fazlur Rehman had been trapped in a close alley and he should appear before the NAB if he had not committed any wrongdoing.

He blamed that Fazlur Rehman was only worried about himself rather than the nation.

“He is only doing this to evade the NAB summons,” Shuja said terming threats being hurled from JUI-F leaders to stage a protest before institutions a childish attempt.

He blamed that Fazlur Rehman had made the entire party hostage to hide his corruption and they were expelled from the party without seeking any explanation after they raised their voices against the wrong policies.

“We are not alone as activists from parts of the country are also with us,” he said, adding that he was part of the JUI-F central shura (top consultative body) but was not invited to the last meeting.

The expelled leader said the JUI-F had nothing to do with the narrative of PML-N.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Fazlur Rahman Friday reiterated their demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and holding of fresh election.

While, talking to reporters at Darul Uloom Naumania in Dera Ismail Khan, to a question about the prime minister's demand that he should appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Fazl said he would not surrender to the anti-graft body. "I am neither a General nor a Niazi and won't surrender to the NAB," he said sarcastically.

Fazl said pro-Israel elements were promoting the stance of JUI-F dissident leader Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani regarding recognising the Zionist regime.

He maintained that Israel was an enemy of Pakistan and his party would soon launch a campaign to seek the support of the people on this key issue.

"Those propagating the stance of Maulana Sherani in the government are, in fact, supporting the dissidents in his party," the JUI-F chief went on to add.

To a question about the issue of by-elections and taking part in it, he said the PDM would make a decision about it in a meeting to be held on January 2.