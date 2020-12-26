Siraj suggests institutions to work within domain

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq has suggested the national institutions to avoid interfering other’s domain for smooth functioning of the democracy, if they sincerely wanted to see the country to progress.

While launching the second phase of the JI movement against the corrupt policies of the government that causing inflation and unemployment, Sirajul Haq said after the departure of the British, their agents had occupied the country and put hurdles in every effort to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, envisioned by its founding fathers. JI secretary general, Ameerul Azim, JI deputy ameer, Liaqat Baloch and other also spoke on occasion.

“They ruling elite has been destroying every institution for the past 73 years to live luxurious life,” said JI ameer. He further added that every institution has been interfering in other’s affairs for the sake of their interests. He added that the former chief justice had regretted that he had started building a dam instead of brining reforms in judiciary. He said the establishment backed the PTI in the same way it had supported the PML-N and the PPP.

Sirajul Haq said the JI has decided to stay away from the politics of the PDM, as it never talked about Islam in their so-called anti-government movement. He said the PDM also wanted dialogues with the establishment, while he advised the establishment to keep itself away from the politics, and at the same time the politicians should also not comment about the establishment. He added that every institution should work within the limits. Sirajul Haq called for the dialogues among the political forces to bring reforms in the electoral system. He said the JI would bring key reforms in health and education sectors respectively, provide subsidy to basic food items and to build an interest free economy.