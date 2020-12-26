Workshop held for assessment of MDCAT qualifying students

PESHAWAR: A workshop was organised for standardised assessment of the entrance test qualifying students into the private sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was jointly organised by Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar Dental College (PDC), Shifa College of Medicine and Tameer-e-Millat University Islamabad, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols including the safe physical distancing, said a press release.

The participants discussed the standardised assessment of the eligible medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) qualifying students into the private sector medical colleges of KP so that the allocated 20 per cent marks can be judiciously and transparently allocated to the aspiring students while assessing them for a host of relevant soft skills.Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman, dean, PMC, welcomed the guest resource persons and the participating faculty members from various private sector medical colleges of the province and hoped that the workshop would facilitate the colleges to rise to the expectation amid the challenging new normal with ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal, vice-chancellor, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, shared the history of multiple mini-interviews (MMIs), their experience with them as a pioneer of MMI in the country and the ways and means to its successful conduction in the current situation.