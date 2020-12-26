CM Usman Buzdar greets Christian community

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community. He said, “We equally share the joys of Christmas with our Christian brethren.”

The CM also sent Christmas cakes to the Christian assembly members, including Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill.

Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas. He said Pakistani nation has collective joys. He said that Christian community has played an important role in the progress and development of the country. He said that it is a matter of happiness that the Christian community is holding Christmas functions while observing the corona SOPs. Usman Buzdar lamented he could not attend any Christmas cake-cutting ceremony because of self-isolation.