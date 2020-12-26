900 cops deputed after training

MIRANSHAH: As many as 900 cops, who recently completed their training, were deputed at various police stations in North Waziristan.

A ceremony was held at Miranshah which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali and District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan. Certificates were also distributed among the cops, who showed good performance during the training.

Speaking on the occasion, the two officials urged the cops to perform their duty diligently and serve the people with devotion. The DPO said that another training session would be start in which about 1000 cops would be trained.