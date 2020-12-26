Javed Hashmi’s five power meters removed

MULTAN: The Mepco has cut off five electricity connections of senior politician Javed Hashmi, his son-in-law Zahid Bahar Hashmi, sister Farkhanda Bibi and other relatives against the default of only one connection.

The default amount is Rs 40,000 and has been due since May 2020. Later, the connection was disconnected and documented in Mepco record as a permanent disconnected connection, Mepco officials said. The Mepco had sent a reminder notice to pay the bill but the consumer did not do so. Two days ago, a Mepco team removed all the five meters from the spot. These meters also included the meters of Javed Hashmi, his son-in-law and relative Zahid Bahar Hashmi.

Mepco Mumtazabad XEN Munir Daha said that according to the rules, if a building is declared defaulter, the other meters inside it are also removed. All the above-mentioned meters were installed in the same building, therefore all the connections were disconnected. The connections will be restored upon payment of dues, he said.