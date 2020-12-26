Man arrested for torturing transgender

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, police have arrested an accused namely Asif involved in torturing the transgender in the area of Chunian.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against him and conducted raids for the arrest of other accused involved in this incident. DPO Kasur said the justice will be ensured to the transgender and bring the other accused to the court of law.

Condolence:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.