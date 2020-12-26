Two passengers with fake visas detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two passengers from Allama Iqbal International Airport who were travelling to Romania on fake visas. It has learnt that a team of FIA led by Assistant Director Malik Haroon off loaded two passengers from Romania-bound flight via Turkey after it transpired that both were travelling on fake visas. Passengers are identified as Danish Butt and Aman Ullah. After the arrest a case has been registered against the said accused persons.