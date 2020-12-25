Quaid on national defence

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has generally been seen as a national leader of high stature, a sharp politician, a constitutionalist, and a legal mind. Scant attention has been diverted to a very important dimension of his personality, his role as a leader overlooking national defence. While most aspects of his dynamic personality have been discussed, this important aspect has eluded academic attention. The Quaid’s views on the nation’s defence can be summed up in an apt quote:

‘The weak and defenceless, in this world, invite aggression from others.’ The Quaid rose in the ranks of British India’s nationalist politicians in the early 20th century; he had made a name as a prestigious attorney.

While his early career in politics is somewhat chequered, moving from Congress to the Muslim League, going to Britain, and coming back; by the 30s, he was able to assume a leadership role in Indian politics, leading the Muslims toward an independent homeland. His role in galvanising the Muslim League to lead the independence movement reflected the spirit of a fighter.

While Pakistan and India were on a collision course barely one year after their Independence, and the situation perturbed Mr Jinnah in his frail physical condition, he was upbeat about the role of Pakistan in the world. In a radio broadcast to the American people, in February 1948, he said, ‘our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world.

We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation.’ He talked of extending ‘moral support to the oppressed and suppressed peoples of the world, and in upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.’

These were the broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy, as the Quaid outlined that are equally applicable now. Within these words, one gets a good idea of Pakistan’s defence posture.

While the nation was faced with huge problems internally, and the government was trying to address these, the Quaid had a keen eye on the nation’s defence, and its Armed Forces.

A major test came very early, in Kashmir, a Muslim majority state poised to accede to Pakistan. When he came to know that a force of tribesmen had moved into Kashmir to fight alongside the Muslims (and of the Maharajas accession to India), Quaid flew to Lahore to take stock, and to confer with Field Marshal Auchinleck. On learning of Indian troops being sent to Kashmir, he ordered Gen Gracey to move two Brigades to Kashmir-- an order that was not carried out. Gen Gracey informed Gen Auchinleck that the order if obeyed, would entail the issue of ‘Stand Down’ order, implying withdrawal of all British officers from Dominion armies. (Wolpert) Later, Mr Jinnah would meet Lord Mountbatten in Lahore, and commented that ‘the Dominion of India was out to throttle and choke the Dominion of Pakistan at birth.’ (Wolpert) This comment would cast a long shadow over future Indo-Pakistan relations. It was a difficult choice, but the Quaid had to acquiesce in making the critical decision that is open to interpretations. Perhaps his illness, and situation on the ground in Kashmir did not allow him to do otherwise. Yet, before he met FM Auchinleck, he refused ‘to decide,’ until he had ‘sifted the question from every point of view,’ pointing to his style of decision making on a matter of national security.

It is pertinent to point out that the Quaid had held no position in a government till he became the Governor-General after Independence; in this supreme capacity, he shouldered a great burden, political, administrative as well as on the security aspects of statecraft. Within a short period, a very turbulent one as he was managing that role with characteristic courage, resolve, and responsibility, overlooking his grave illness.

The war in Kashmir was a poignant reminder of the challenges that lay ahead.

Quaid-i-Azam’s views on national security and defence can be picked from his statements in one year, in speeches and statements addressing this issue. In the nascent years of PAF, while visiting the Royal Pakistan Air Force Station at Risalpur, he observed, ‘There is no doubt that any country without a strong Air Force is at the mercy of any aggressor. Pakistan must build up its Air Force as quickly as possible. It must be an efficient Air Force second to none...’

In the coming years, PAF lived up to the Quaid’s expectations as it developed its air power.Addressing the officers of the 3rd Armoured Brigade, Risalpur, in April 1948, the Quaid spoke in a different vein; ‘For centuries, Cavalry has been regarded as the corps d’ elite of every nation. Although you have changed your mounts for these awe-inspiring machines--the tanks, your perseverance, patience, coolness, and dash that had to be displayed as a cavalier, must remain your guiding light.’ Visiting the Pakistan Armoured Corps Center, Nowshera, he highlighted the role of the Armoured Corps and the esprit de corps. The Quaid built a strong case linking defense capability with national purpose.

It can be assumed that the conflict with India over Kashmir, erupting at Independence led the Quaid to visit army centres and boost the morale of the officers and men. Little did he know that this was a prelude to a long series of wars and conflicts. It is worth mentioning here that during the one year that the Quaid had after Independence, he traveled to different parts of the country, and spoke at different forums.

His message was that of peace, nation-building, and integration. He could be seen as a motivational speaker, as head of the new state. In a speech to the civil, Naval, Military and Air Force officers at Karachi, in October 1947, the Quaid referred to the turmoil accompanying the resettlement of refugees, and observed, ‘Their morale is exceedingly low and we shall have to do something to pull them out of the slough of despondency and galvanize them into activity.’ He referred to the birth of Pakistan as ‘attended by a holocaust unprecedented in history.’ His strong words were meant to convey the right message to his audience and motivate the masses and the men in uniform alike.

In a well-phrased message, to the nation, on August 15, he referred to ‘Peace within, and peace without’ as a major objective. Today, with Kashmir under lockdown, and India on a collision course, and occasional turbulence on the western border, Quaid’s words have a historic relevance. While the armed forces are prepared for defense, Quaid’s message of peace forms the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security policy.

—The writer was formerly at the Quaid-i-Azam University and is now teaching in Karachi. The views expressed are his own.